Masseria Moroseta by Andrew Trotter

Masseria Moroseta is a minimal farmhouse located in Ostuni, Italy, designed by Andrew Trotter.

Designed as a modern-day farmhouse, Masseria Moroseta uses local materials, traditional building methods, and details from the local architecture, resulting in a building that fits perfectly within the olive trees, a real Pugliase vernacular. The Masseria is a working farm of organic olive oil, and has six suits with private gardens, for holidays immersed in the countryside, with views to the sea.


