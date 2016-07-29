View Photos
Masseria Moroseta by Andrew Trotter
By Leibal
Masseria Moroseta is a minimal farmhouse located in Ostuni, Italy, designed by Andrew Trotter.
Designed as a modern-day farmhouse, Masseria Moroseta uses local materials, traditional building methods, and details from the local architecture, resulting in a building that fits perfectly within the olive trees, a real Pugliase vernacular. The Masseria is a working farm of organic olive oil, and has six suits with private gardens, for holidays immersed in the countryside, with views to the sea.
