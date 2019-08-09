Two Cedar-Clad Sheds Make Up This Summer Retreat on Martha’s Vineyard

Just south of Cape Cod on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, a Boston–based family wanted to build a summer retreat next to the shoreline. They turned to Anmahian Winton Architects for a cedar-clad retreat whose two shed buildings tip their hat to the setting’s agrarian roots.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.
The two gabled sheds comprising the home are separated by a glazed entryway, creating distinct areas: a sleeping "shed" that houses three guest bedrooms and a master suite, and the living spaces and large covered porch in the other volume.
At the ground level, all of the rooms stay connected to the landscape beyond through floor-to-ceiling windows that create transitions between interior and exterior. The roof of the home, however, is angled to create an asymmetrical gable that is expressed in the interior spaces, where ceiling heights vary and open up to the wood-covered ceiling.
The roof lines, in concert with the organization of the windows, create spaces that are sculptural and dynamic, giving a sense of space and airiness even in some of the smaller rooms.
Furnishings, cabinetry, and other materials and textiles throughout maintain the summery, neutral palette that gives this home a distinctly relaxed, calm, and restorative demeanor.