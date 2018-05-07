Here's Your Chance to Stay in the Vacation Home Marilyn Monroe Used to Rent

It's easy to let our sun-starved imaginations get the best of us in May. The approaching summer months stretch ahead with seemingly limitless possibilities, and even if a school-imposed vacation is no longer in the cards, the allure of a getaway is too enticing to resist. Many of us might be content to dream about a warm beach day or two, while others are likely to envision an escape to the cool mountains. Yet if you're fantasizing about a once-in-a-lifetime vacation this year, look no further than spending the upcoming sunny months at this historic windmill house that is currently for rent by Out East in the Hamptons.

This unique property sits on nearly five-and-a-half acres of land, so you'll plenty of privacy.

Sure, this vacation home will cost $55,000 to call your own for the season, but it could be the ideal setting for whatever you can think up. The realtor, Bobby Rosenbaum, expects the owner to make the property available to rent from Memorial Day to Labor Day some time this week, and he has a feeling it won't be vacant for long.

The windmill was in operation until the 1950s.

If you need a bit more convincing, go ahead and picture this scenario: You've driven out from the humid city to this famed Long Island escape, where the manicured hedges of millionaires give way to a cozy 1,300-square-foot hideaway built in 1830, surrounded by more than five acres. The home's large windmill, which is a recognizable detail on a number of properties in the area, creates a somewhat whimsical interior fit with two light-filled bedrooms and a bathroom. The windmill counts as a living space, too, but it could use some clever thinking of its own, as it's currently being used for storage.

The home is an easy bike ride away from Albert's Landing and Fresh Pond Park.

And speaking of living out a certain kind of vision, the history of this fanciful property should be enough to enliven your personal stories well into winter. Previous tenants include Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller—who may have seen the windmill in working order before its operations stopped in the 1950s. Novelist Kurt Vonnegut once checked in, too.



Perhaps this living area could be where you read a Kurt Vonnegut novel, given that he also stayed here.

The simple kitchen is as bright and breezy as the rest of the home.

All of this information should be plenty of inspiration for your pending plans. And who knows—renting this place might just be the summer vacation that finally lives up to your May expectations.

The home's sole bathroom features a luxe marble countertop.

Thanks to the expansive windows, this bedroom gets plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

A second bedroom leads up to the windmill's interior.

Currently used for storage, the windmill's interior is nevertheless intriguing.