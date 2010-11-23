SubscribeSign In
A Tiny Cabin Is This Writer’s Off the Grid GetawayView 21 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Tiny Cabin Is This Writer’s Off the Grid Getaway

On an island 20 miles off the coast of Maine, a writer, with the help of his daughter, built not only a room but an entire green getaway of his own.
Text by
Photos by
View 21 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s December/January 2011 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Tiny HomesCabinsDwell Magazine