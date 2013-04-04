View Photos
Mafalda Chairs from Moroso
By Olivia Martin
Moroso unveils one of their newest designs for Milan Salone: the Mafalda armchair.
Italian furniture company Moroso released a preview of the felt armchairs by Patricia Urquiola for Salone del Mobile 2013 next week. Here, we share a sneak peak of the collection.
Images from design blog Dezeen.