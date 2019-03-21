Looolo—When we think about products and their life cycles, textiles aren’t the first things that come to mind. But what went into your shirt? Most likely, synthetic material and sweatshop labor. And when cheap tailoring or persistent odor relegates that same shirt to the landfill, it will stay there for ages. Looolo Textiles, a Montreal-based company specializing in organic wool pillows, throw blankets, and scarves, has built its small-scale manufacturing process around unstitching the paradigms of today’s mass-produced textiles. Dwell chatted with Joanna Notkin, the company’s founder and head designer, about how Looolo makes its most popular product, the Mademoiselle pillow.