Mademoiselle Pillow
Looolo—When we think about products and their life cycles, textiles aren’t the first things that come to mind. But what went into your shirt? Most likely, synthetic material and sweatshop labor. And when cheap tailoring or persistent odor relegates that same shirt to the landfill, it will stay there for ages. Looolo Textiles, a Montreal-based company specializing in organic wool pillows, throw blankets, and scarves, has built its small-scale manufacturing process around unstitching the paradigms of today’s mass-produced textiles. Dwell chatted with Joanna Notkin, the company’s founder and head designer, about how Looolo makes its most popular product, the Mademoiselle pillow.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.