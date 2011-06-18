Subscribe
Virginia Gardiner
Stories
Italian Design: La Mappa
You know where your Parmesan cheese comes from: Parma. But which region offers the best chairs? We've mapped it out for you.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Italian Design: Il Futuro
As impressive as Italy’s design legacy is, it’s the future that moves this lot. Get the inside track on what’s next.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Italian Design: Passato al Presente
A look at the greats of Italian design, from past untill present.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Un'Introduzione al Disegno Italiano
From Marble to mobili, Italy has been a, if not the, design mecca for the last century. Here's why.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Dyson Airblade
Several years ago, Dyson, the British company famed for its vacuum cleaners, made a foray into uncharted commercial territory.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Modern Istanbul Design: Autoban
Istanbul modern? In a word, it’s Autoban.
v
Virginia Gardiner