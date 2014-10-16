Lush Interiors for London's Elite New Design Club
By Patrick Sisson
London's traditional private club model gets a revamp thanks to a new concept by 19 Greek Street.

Ronald Ndoro, business development manager for Apt58, an English club and "creative hub" that opened in 2012, is no stranger to luxury. With the opening of Library on St Martin’s Lane in London, he’s attempting to leverage more design savvy to reinvigorate the private club concept. His plan involves fusing a member’s only club with a six-room boutique hotel.

Ronald Ndoro wants to “create a home for the vibrant literary community” with LIBRARY, a members-only club. The entryway features marble Bust Chairs by Tomas Libertiny and a table by Jaime Hayon for Se London.

According to Ndoro, LIBRARY, which opened this summer, exists to "create a home for the vibrant literary community," he says. "We [hope to] provide a much-needed space for the pioneering design community of the capital and beyond."

Rotating art exhibitions will be the purview of Tani Burns and Andrew Hancock of Art Naked, while Cecily Mullins and Nicola Robinson will handle cultural programming. The club's actual library features a bespoke bench and Bala tables by Jaime Hayon.

Every aspect of the space features the work of cultural innovators. The interior design, helmed by Marc Peridis of 19 greek street, features green and upcycled material—including tiles and tabletops fabricated from used alcohol bottles found around Soho and furniture restored by artisans in the Out Of The Dark, a social enterprise program for disadvantaged youth—as well as experimental pieces by the collective. Rotating art exhibitions will be the purview of Tani Burns and Andrew Hancock of Art Naked, while Cecily Mullins and Nicola Robinson will handle cultural programming. Even the kitchen, complete with a communal chef’s table, will play host to special dinners showcasing recipes from recently released cookbooks. Nothing goes uncurated; Room Seven which boasts a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves will house a "bespoke collection of reading material." The gym will feature mindfulness courses based on meditation, which promise, even after the barrage of design and events in other parts of the building, to "change the way people think, feel and act."

According to Ndoro, LIBRARY will “provide a much-needed space for the pioneering design community of the capital and beyond.” This room features a collection of eclectic Middle Eastern and African pieces, according to 19 greek street founder and creative director Marc Peridis. The curvaceous M'Afrique Shadowy Chair by Moroso is made by Senegalese craftsman, the rug and vases are fashioned from recycled African fabric. The two Papillon chairs near the window are by Karen Chekerdjian, a designer based in Lebanon.

The bar showcases many green products. The bar top, made at the 19 greek street gallery, is fashioned from recycled glass, and the chairs, from both Out of the Dark and Studio deForm, are fashioned from upcycled material.

The mezzanine above the bar features another Shadowy chair from Moroso, a vintage bar cart and a bench upcycled by Out of the Dark.

Peridis turned a small room that wasn't quite big enough for a guest into a chair showcase, which includes the Chubby chair by Dirk Vander Kooij and the leaning 8.5 by Rasmus Baekkel Fex.

The reception lobby features a stunning bench by James Plumb. The cushion of a stripped-down sofa was removed and replaced with cast concrete.

Another view of the bar, showcasing the recycled-glass bar top. Designer Chris Duffy made the bar tables against the wall.

Another view of the mezzanine. Rough brick walls add texture and old-world charm.

Peridis assembled an array of vintage and antique furniture in the meeting room.