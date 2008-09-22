London Design Festival: Twee Party





The pieces rework traditional and fragile material into something eclectic and subversive. Surreal touches—a pair of shapely legs instead of a handle, flowery borders which seem to have overgrown the objects they decorate—embellish traditional types of tableware such as cake stands, tea cups and sugar bowls. They seem both childish (in a good way) and nostalgic—perfect for a spooky kind of twee-party.











