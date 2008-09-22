View Photos
London Design Festival: Twee Party
By Sam Jacob –
There seems to be a crockery revival—Tent has a whole host of young designers showing ceramic work of one kind or another. Perhaps the most beautiful was the 'Blaue Blume' range of tableware by Undergrowth Design.
The pieces rework traditional and fragile material into something eclectic and subversive. Surreal touches—a pair of shapely legs instead of a handle, flowery borders which seem to have overgrown the objects they decorate—embellish traditional types of tableware such as cake stands, tea cups and sugar bowls. They seem both childish (in a good way) and nostalgic—perfect for a spooky kind of twee-party.
