London Design Festival: Pool Table

One of the most surprising things at Tent—one of the LDF shows—is the 'Lazy Chair' by Freshwest Design. Like one of those toy hula hooping figures that are held together with elastic, the whole chair collapses then recomposes itself.

They were also showing this pun of a coffee table, 'Pool Table' whose beautiful blue surface and mini-diving board recall a Hockney-esque vision of Californian leisure.



