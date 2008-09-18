London Design Festival

A rumor circulating amongst dealers is that it’s a good idea to retreat into the safe haven of luxury—apparently you're more likely to sell if your prices are higher. I'm sure there's a logic somewhere in that perversity.



The other worry is that Damien Hirst's mega-sale has soaked up any available culture-acquiring cash for the foreseeable future.



The question on everyone's lips is, "what's next for the post-credit crunch design scene which has flourished in the last ten bubblicious years?"



