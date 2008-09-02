View Photos
London at Night
By David A. Greene –
Jason Hawkes's aerial photos of London at night make an old city look new again.
The commercial photographer's 19-shot nocturnal meditation on London's architecture and infrastructure is gathered at The Big Picture blog on The Boston Globe's website, along with a great quote from Hawkes about how he takes his pics—hanging out of the door of a helicopter. Awesome.
