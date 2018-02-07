Forget Coworking—These Coliving Spaces Let You Travel the World For $1,800 a Month
Workplace & Office + Travel

Forget Coworking—These Coliving Spaces Let You Travel the World For $1,800 a Month

By Anna Squier
Roam is a company that blurs the boundaries between work, travel, and adventure while providing comfort, community, and spaces for productivity.

A global network of coliving and coworking spaces known as Roam provides all the amenities of home—plus a platform for digital nomads to get their work done in a variety of amazing places, surrounded by fellow Roam travelers. Each Roam location has been designed and built by award-winning designers, and includes spaces for private refuge or socializing. With the strongest Wi-Fi connections, rooftop cafes, yoga studios, chef kitchens, renovated baths, and private sleeping quarters, Roam's coliving concept is a modern traveler's dream live/work solution. 

The globetrotting adventure begins with signing a lease, after which individuals are allowed to jump from location to location as they choose, by the week or by the month. Costs vary from $500 a week ($1,800 a month) to $850 a week ($3,200 a month). With four current locations, the spaces reside in diverse settings, from Little Havana in Miami to tropical Bali, and from urban Tokyo to chic London. Each location is distinctly unique, filled with local touches that speak to the locale.

Miami

Designer/Developer: Avra Jain

This colorful retreat is set against the backdrop of Little Havana in Miami. Located along the Miami River in a restored 1908 hotel, four historic buildings—each outfitted with a different color scheme and decor—circle a swimming pool and lawn. 

Roam Miami Yellow House

Roam Miami Green House

Roam Miami pool

Roam Miami sandy garden with hammock&nbsp;&nbsp;

Roam Miami Blue House living room

Roam Miami Blue House room detail

Roam Miami's Pop-Up Bar is the spot for evening drinks and meeting other Roam travelers.

Bali

Architect: Alexis Dornier

In Bali, Roam is a tropical retreat and the ideal location for mindfulness.  The contemporary dwelling, located in Ubud, is a converted boutique hotel which now provides two dozen rooms encircling a pool, a rooftop coworking space and cafe, and an open-air yoga studio.  

Roam Bali entry

Roam Bali rooftop

Roam Bali open-air yoga deck

In the Roam Bali kitchen, dwellers have individual cubby space for personal food storage.

Roam Bali private room

Roam Bali private room

Roam Bali sunset

London

Designer: Bruno Haid and the Roam Team

A playful take on the English Victorian style has transformed a 1907 gem into a chic London retreat. Located in the Chelsea neighborhood, near the best cultural institutions and parks, the London Roam is complete with a chef's kitchen, a media and movie lounge, and elegant interiors. Bright white interiors are accented by dark green, velvet headboards and rich, bold accents.  

Roam London facade

The Victorian stairwell at Roam London is lush and luxurious, with bold red treads and risers.&nbsp;

Roam London kitchen

Roam London coworking space

Roam London reading room

Roam London bed and handmade headboard

Tokyo

Architect/Artisan: Nicolas Lee

Collected artifacts, natural tones, and relaxing whites provide an environment of zen at the Tokyo Roam location. The designer collected various items from flea and antique markets to outfit the building. These vintage finds can be found in the refurbished wood floors, wallcoverings, and furnishings. 

Roam Tokyo conference room

Roam Tokyo professional kitchen and lounge

Roam Tokyo's individual work space features wallpaper created from pages of a textbook on butterflies, referencing to traditional Japanese Shoji style.

Roam Tokyo fitness and yoga space

Roam Tokyo private room entrance

With a new location in San Francisco coming soon, more opportunities to reside in design-conscious, communal settings around the globe are nearing. Follow each location on Instagram to see how fellow travelers are living, working in, and experiencing the local communities of Roam