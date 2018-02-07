Forget Coworking—These Coliving Spaces Let You Travel the World For $1,800 a Month
A global network of coliving and coworking spaces known as Roam provides all the amenities of home—plus a platform for digital nomads to get their work done in a variety of amazing places, surrounded by fellow Roam travelers. Each Roam location has been designed and built by award-winning designers, and includes spaces for private refuge or socializing. With the strongest Wi-Fi connections, rooftop cafes, yoga studios, chef kitchens, renovated baths, and private sleeping quarters, Roam's coliving concept is a modern traveler's dream live/work solution.
The globetrotting adventure begins with signing a lease, after which individuals are allowed to jump from location to location as they choose, by the week or by the month. Costs vary from $500 a week ($1,800 a month) to $850 a week ($3,200 a month). With four current locations, the spaces reside in diverse settings, from Little Havana in Miami to tropical Bali, and from urban Tokyo to chic London. Each location is distinctly unique, filled with local touches that speak to the locale.
Miami
Designer/Developer: Avra Jain
This colorful retreat is set against the backdrop of Little Havana in Miami. Located along the Miami River in a restored 1908 hotel, four historic buildings—each outfitted with a different color scheme and decor—circle a swimming pool and lawn.
Bali
Architect: Alexis Dornier
In Bali, Roam is a tropical retreat and the ideal location for mindfulness. The contemporary dwelling, located in Ubud, is a converted boutique hotel which now provides two dozen rooms encircling a pool, a rooftop coworking space and cafe, and an open-air yoga studio.
London
Designer: Bruno Haid and the Roam Team
A playful take on the English Victorian style has transformed a 1907 gem into a chic London retreat. Located in the Chelsea neighborhood, near the best cultural institutions and parks, the London Roam is complete with a chef's kitchen, a media and movie lounge, and elegant interiors. Bright white interiors are accented by dark green, velvet headboards and rich, bold accents.
Tokyo
Architect/Artisan: Nicolas Lee
Collected artifacts, natural tones, and relaxing whites provide an environment of zen at the Tokyo Roam location. The designer collected various items from flea and antique markets to outfit the building. These vintage finds can be found in the refurbished wood floors, wallcoverings, and furnishings.