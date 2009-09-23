Live from London: Max Lamb

The show, a collaboration between Max and Italian design magazine Apartmento, features Richard Lamb's personal pottery and ceramics collection, which was gathered over the last 15 years. Some of the objects, many of which are from the Lambs' native Cornwall, are also for sale. Elsewhere, Max's China Granite project is on show at 20 Hoxton Square gallery in Shoreditch, and he and his girlfriend, artist Gemma Holt, also collaborated on a piece for the Corn Craft exhibition at FUMI gallery, just across the square. In the video below, Max tells us about the inspiration for Everyday Life Collector, as well as his own eclectic menagerie of chairs: