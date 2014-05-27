Lighting Up Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House

"We should attempt to bring nature, houses, and human beings together into a higher unity." Mies van der Rohe’s words are a fitting mantra when admiring Farnsworth House, his famous home in Plano, Illinois. Now, two Chicago new media artists want to give visitors even more to consider with a proposed multimedia light show that will illuminate the spatial language of the Modernist landmark.

Petra Bachmaier and her collaborator Sean Gallero, who work together under the name Luftwerk, want to surround the Modernist home with a bank of ten projectors and layer a panorama of bright shapes and lines. Currently raising funds on Kickstarter, the design duo plans to stage their light show, called INsite, in October 2014, alongside a soundtrack by composer and percussionist Owen Clayton Condon. "We want people to engage with the entire site, to celebrate it like [Mies] did," says Bachmeier. "We really like the site specificity, the relationship to the river and trees. It allows us to explore transparency and open space."

