Leveling the Playing Field

Advances in technology are meant to make us more productive and efficient. But for some users, technology doesn’t just make life more convenient; it changes the game entirely. By focusing on the individual’s abilities, specially devised devices as well as familiar apps are helping break down the physical, social, and attitudinal barriers that have traditionally made access to state-of-the-art tools an insurmountable challenge. Here are some innovative solutions designed to leave no one behind.

Think Out Loud

WHO: People with autism, cerebral palsy, ALS, and other verbal communication challenges

WHAT: The Smartstones team is developing a groundbreaking way to give a voice to those unable to speak by connecting the company’s :prose mobile app to EMOTIV’s wireless EEG headset or a handheld sensory device to translate movements and brain waves into spoken phrases and commands.

Equal Access

WHO: Wheelchair users and people with mobility challenges

WHAT: With the Access Earth app, wheelchair users can locate and rate accessible locations and share that information with other Access Earth users.

Sign of the Times

WHO: People communicating with users of sign language

WHAT: Graduates of Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., developed the ASL App to introduce and teach conversational American Sign Language (ASL). Dubbed "ASL for the people," the program aims to bring together the Deaf and the hearing communities with more than 800 signs, as well as instructional videos and useful phrases.

Jogging Memory

WHO: Those with dementia, memory loss

WHAT: The GreyMatters tablet app is a customizable inter-active storybook designed to stimulate memories, encourage communication, and improve quality of life for those with dementia and their loved ones. Accompanied by voice narration and favorite music selections and games, it allows users and caregivers to relive personal experiences by uploading and storing photos.

Word Gets Around

WHO: People with visual impairments

WHAT: By snapping a photo with the touch of a button, the KNFB Reader app for iOS and Android devices translates nearly any printed document—from books, mail, receipts, memos, and class handouts to signs and menus—into speech almost instantaneously.

Travel Far

WHO: Elderly residents of long-term care communities

WHAT: Developed by MIT graduate students to minimize feelings of isolation and depression and encourage engagement among the elderly in long-term care facilities, the virtual reality Rendever headset enables wearers to travel the world or even return to their childhood home via three-dimensional, 360-degree Google Maps films.

Command Center

WHO: People with physical disabilities and visual impairments

WHAT: Hands-free voice-recognition tools like Amazon Echo and Google Home offer those capable of giving voice commands the ability to manage tasks like playing music and audio books, sending text messages, listening to the news, accessing computer searches, and controlling a smart device.