Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
b
Brian Cairns
Follow
Latest
9
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Tools of the Trade
Design-build practices invest considerable time in setting up shop and tremendous capital in tools.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Design, Build, and Beyond
An increasing number of contributors to our ever-expanding built world are referring to their practices as design-build.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Leo Marmol, Marmol Radziner + Associates
Los Angeles–based Marmol Radziner is renowned not just for its skillful rehabilitation of run-down architectural icons like...
v
Virginia Gardiner
Danita Rooyakkers, BUILD
Danita Rooyakkers is one-third of Montreal-based BUILD, along with partners Michael Carroll and Attila Tolnai.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Dan Maginn, El Dorado, Inc.
The designers at Kansas City–based El Dorado believe they are improving on the conventional architect-contractor relationship by...
v
Virginia Gardiner
Patricia Urquiola on the T-Table by Kartell
T-Table stands for transgenic table.
v
Virginia Gardiner