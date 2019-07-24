Let's Get Small

There are many benefits to living in a smaller home. Generally speaking, living smaller costs less than living bigger—less to build initially, and less to operate on an ongoing basis. Living smaller is more sustainable— it translates to a reduced resource impact on the environment, both short- and long-term. And living smaller can be far easier—once constructed, a smaller house has fewer house-parts to operate and maintain.



Like a hot sports car, a Good Small Space benefits from the vibrancy and dynamism of hyperefficient design. Something exciting happens when compact programming meets high performance in a well-designed space: We feel more connected to the world beyond our walls because less stuff separates Us from It.