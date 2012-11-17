Stories

Think Outside the Box
The final step in the creation of a Good Small Space involves its connection to the 2.5 zillion square feet that exist outside...
Dan Maginn
Get the Right Light
Daylight is the lifeblood of a Good Small Space.
Dan Maginn
Think Volume
Creatively separating your functional needs is a key component of Good Small Design—it’s all about overlap, nesting, and double...
Dan Maginn
Measure Your Life
With less stuff, you’ll need fewer square feet to jam it into. But how small is too small?
Dan Maginn
Edit Your Life
Good Small Spaces start with Good Small Occupants.
Dan Maginn
Let's Get Small
A five-step program for those suffering from too much stuff and not enough space.
Dan Maginn