d
Dan Maginn
Stories
How to Talk to an Architect About Getting Smart Tech
We asked the principal of DRAW in Kansas City.
d
Dan Maginn
Reading Time: Creative Books for Kids
From picture books for pint-size readers to more involved, didactic tomes that parents can read to their kids, break out these...
d
Dan Maginn
Think Outside the Box
The final step in the creation of a Good Small Space involves its connection to the 2.5 zillion square feet that exist outside...
d
Dan Maginn
Get the Right Light
Daylight is the lifeblood of a Good Small Space.
d
Dan Maginn
Think Volume
Creatively separating your functional needs is a key component of Good Small Design—it’s all about overlap, nesting, and double...
d
Dan Maginn
Measure Your Life
With less stuff, you’ll need fewer square feet to jam it into. But how small is too small?
d
Dan Maginn