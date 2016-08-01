View Photos
Les Enfants Rouges by Ubalt Architectes
By Leibal –
Les Enfants Rouges is a minimal space located in Paris, France, designed by Ubalt Architectes.
The focus for the architects was to maintain as much of the original structure as possible while visually expanding the 36 square meter site. The interior is characterized by a corrugated partition opposite the bedroom that is both visually striking and functional. Opposite the partition the a cubic volume that encloses the bathroom and kitchen space.
