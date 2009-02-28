Leo Marmol, Marmol Radziner + Associates

Los Angeles–based Marmol Radziner is renowned not just for its skillful rehabilitation of run-down architectural icons like Neutra’s Kaufmann House in Palm Springs but also for stunning ground-up projects. With concern for both the community and the environment, they often work for nonprofits, and recently finished the prototype for Marmol Radziner Prefab. Leo Marmol, with co-principal Ron Radziner, heads an office—with 70 architectural and 65 construction staff—committed to doing construction and contracting in addition to architecture in order to build its "projects with the same rigor with which they were designed."