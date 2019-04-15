You might expect Lena Headey to live in a Norman manor in Yorkshire or on the beach in celebrity-studded Malibu. But the Game of Thrones star, whose portrayal of the villainous Cersei Lannister is one of the wickedly entertaining high points of the HBO hit series, is right at home in the San Fernando Valley on a suburban street remarkable for its sheer normalcy. "One of my oldest pals said it’s like the neighborhood in E.T.," she says. "It’s kid heaven." And instead of calling in a big-name designer, the British actress was closely involved in her home’s renovation, working with a builder to transform it into an airy retreat that combines elements from England, the south of France, and one of her favorite spots on earth: Ibiza.