Playful Platforms Revamp This Japanese Lake House Into a Fun, Five-Story Retreat

On the shore of Japan's Lake Nojiri, interrelated levels are cleverly used to create a multi-story home.
Designed by Tokyo–based SUGAWARA DAISUKE Architects, the lakeside cottage known as Nojiri-ko Nature Platform reexamines the spatial relationships between nature, building, objects, and humans.
Yet, that's not all. The home goes one step further, giving its occupants not only multiple perspectives on the use of space, but also providing various views of the breathtaking surrounding scenery.
A contemporary take on the traditional Japanese concept of fluid multi-purpose spaces, the interrelated platforms that compose this multi-layered home perform different functions.
For instance, steps become additional seating. Floorspace doubles as kitchen countertops and tables. These nifty, multi-purpose levels cleverly overturn a common layout. Scroll through for a closer look inside.