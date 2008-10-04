Last Chance for Lautner
Last Chance for Lautner

By David A. Greene
Though academics have dubbed him "an architect's architect," my humble opinion is that John Lautner is an architect who can be appreciated by regular people. What's not to get about living in a concrete-and-glass cloud house in the sky?

The Hammer Museum's encyclopedic Lautner show, "Between Earth and Heaven: The Architecture of John Lautner" closes on October 12. (Trivia note: Among the curators are Frank Escher, one of the architects of Dwell Home II). While all architecture shows tend to be a little dry, Lautner's houses are anything but. So it's worth a trip from out of town just for the Hammer's final Lautner house tour, taking place on Sunday, October 12. The lone tour venue is the Sheats/Goldstein Residence (1963), which I've spent some time in (as have The Dude and Snoop Dogg, but that's a different story).



The serene outpost high above swanky Benedict Canyon is a little bit Machu Picchu and a little bit Blade Runner–and owner James Goldstein is worth a museum exhibition all his own.

