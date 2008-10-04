Last Chance for Lautner

The Hammer Museum's encyclopedic Lautner show, "Between Earth and Heaven: The Architecture of John Lautner" closes on October 12. (Trivia note: Among the curators are Frank Escher, one of the architects of Dwell Home II). While all architecture shows tend to be a little dry, Lautner's houses are anything but. So it's worth a trip from out of town just for the Hammer's final Lautner house tour, taking place on Sunday, October 12. The lone tour venue is the Sheats/Goldstein Residence (1963), which I've spent some time in (as have The Dude and Snoop Dogg, but that's a different story).







The serene outpost high above swanky Benedict Canyon is a little bit Machu Picchu and a little bit Blade Runner–and owner James Goldstein is worth a museum exhibition all his own.