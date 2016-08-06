View Photos
La casa di Chiara e Stefano by duearchitetti
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
La casa di Chiara e Stefano is a minimal home located in Varese, Italy, designed by duearchitetti.
La casa di Chiara e Stefano is located in a scenically privileged position, high on a hillside in a residential settlement with an excellent south-west exposure. The lower level presents a longitudinal and hypogean development integrated in the hillside as a natural stone terrace. This is transferred into a flowing, continuous space without interruptions. The borders are not defined, the spaces are adapted following the rhythmic moments throughout the day.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.