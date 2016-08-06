La casa di Chiara e Stefano by duearchitetti
La casa di Chiara e Stefano by duearchitetti

By Leibal
La casa di Chiara e Stefano is a minimal home located in Varese, Italy, designed by duearchitetti.

La casa di Chiara e Stefano is located in a scenically privileged position, high on a hillside in a residential settlement with an excellent south-west exposure. The lower level presents a longitudinal and hypogean development integrated in the hillside as a natural stone terrace. This is transferred into a flowing, continuous space without interruptions. The borders are not defined, the spaces are adapted following the rhythmic moments throughout the day.


