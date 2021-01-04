This Charming Green Gable Home in Houston Is Pure “Spatial Magic”
Architect Ben Koush’s home blends into the neighborhood—but walk inside, and you’ll discover how he played with space in the design.
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People constantly congratulate Ben Koush and Luis de las Cuevas on successfully renovating a Queen Anne cottage in Houston’s last 19th-century working-class neighborhood, the Near Northside. Though there are many Queen Anne and folk Victorian cottages in the neighborhood, a house never existed on their lot of land—until the couple built one in 2018.
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Alex Temblador
Alex Temblador is a Mixed Latinx writer with publications in outlets like Dwell, Architectural Digest, Real Homes, Artsy, GEN by Medium, Conde Nast Traveler, The Daily Beast, Travel + Leisure among many others.
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