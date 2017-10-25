Knoll Rings In Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Special Editions of Classic Pieces

To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place every October, Knoll will release limited-edition versions of the 1952 side chair by Harry Bertoia and the 1947 Hairpin™ Stacking Table by Florence Knoll. The designs will come in an iconic pink powder-coated finish to help advocate for the cause—and in light of the company’s Pennsylvania roots, Knoll will donate all net proceeds to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Both the Bertoia side chair and the Knoll Hairpin Stacking Table will be available to shop on Knoll.com from October 1-31. You’ll also be able to order pieces through the Knoll Home Design Shop or the showroom at the New York D&D Building.
This event corresponds with the company’s celebration of 100 years of Florence Knoll—she became a centenarian on May 24 of this year—and her widespread influence in modernist design. This year, the Florence Knoll Collection has expanded to include new and archival products like the Florence Knoll Relaxed Lounge Seating Collection, the Hairpin Stacking Table, and the Mini Desk.