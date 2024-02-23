You (Likely) Won’t Need a Permit for KitHAUS’s $38K Backyard Studio

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch!

About 20 years ago, friends Tom Sandonato and Martin Wehmann had somewhat overlapping careers. "I was working in retail store design at Warner Bros. and Martin owned a retail design-and-build company," says Sandonato. At the time, he had land in Joshua Tree, and was looking for a way to build in the high desert while minimizing environmental impact. They found an engineer who had invented an aluminum construction system, and ended up buying the license. Using that system, in 2005, Sandonato and Wehmann launched KitHAUS to build "lightweight, modernist modules" that could be used everywhere from suburban backyards to sparsely populated deserts. Since, they’ve shifted their focus to "larger ADU-style modules and smaller, non-permitted studios," Sandonato says. Here’s what they’ve built—and what they’re doing next. Tell us about the most exciting project you’ve realized to date. We completed a project in Topanga Canyon of Los Angeles County that combined three of our KitHAUS modules with interconnected decks and pergolas, all overlooking the surrounding mountains. We also recently completed a studio for a photographer in San Francisco, which was very cool!

This backyard studio in Seattle was small enough that it didn’t require permitting.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?

The base price on a K3 module is $38,000, plus typically about 15 percent of the final cost to build on site. The K3 module is usually non-permitted, so our team usually handles the installation process, including the concrete foundation. The K3 includes all anodized aluminum framing, either clear or black, and all doors and windows are from all-weather architectural aluminum. The model is fully insulated with structurally insulated panels (SIPs) and comes with LED lighting. The entire prefab comes in at less than 120 square feet.

This studio features wraparound, floor-to-ceiling windows to let in natural light.

Where are the prefabs currently available? A KitHAUS consists of a lightweight, proprietary aluminum framing and locking system, so it can pretty much be carried and assembled anywhere. The team has assembled parts from Brooklyn to San Francisco, and we’re proud to say that the build time for a basic K3 model takes about six days to complete. We’ve finished 200 builds and counting. We’re currently concentrating on projects in California, from San Diego up through Sonoma and beyond. We do have several completed projects in Seattle, Portland, and a few on the East Coast as well. At the moment, we don’t have plans to expand internationally.

The company recently completed a larger-scale property in Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles.

The interiors feature walls of wood.



Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities? Our models are not pre-permitted, since every location needs site-specific engineering and foundational requirements, as well as adherence to various local codes. How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? For new and permitted projects, our timelines range between 10 to 12 months for completion. It can be shorter for non-permitted projects.

Interconnected modules are linked by shared decks and outdoor space.

What aspects of an install do you manage? We manage permitting, site specific foundation engineering, adherence to energy efficiency standards, and our portion of the installation process. Since we run a "site built" system, we do rely on local general contractors for site preparation and running the utilities to the site, but my team performs the final utility hookups at end of project. We work in tandem with general contractors and control inspectors, and have on-site supervision provided for every project.