How to Design a Kitchen That’s Ideal for Entertaining

If you frequently entertain guests in your home, or love holding long leisurely dinner parties on the weekends, it’s a good idea to keep these points in mind when designing or remodeling your kitchen. Here are some tips on how to turn this functional area into a space that's fit and fun for gatherings. Consider an Open Layout

The eye-catching tile backsplash is by Popham Design.

When there’s a crowd in your kitchen, it’s important to ensure that people are comfortable and can move around and mingle with ease. Avoid claustrophobic layouts with tight corners or islands that are placed too close to the walls. A doorless, open-plan kitchen is best, as it creates an inviting and spacious atmosphere. Create Circulation and Connectivity

The resident of this home wanted to be able to use the space as a fun gathering place for parties, so the architect set a DJ booth at the edge of the kitchen. Custom plywood shelving holds vinyl records.

Think about how you and your guests will interact within and around the kitchen. It's important to ensure that people can effortlessly transition from the kitchen to the living room and dining areas, and vice versa. If you have a patio, garden, balcony, or courtyard, site your kitchen next to (or near) these areas so that dining alfresco can be an option. By designing a kitchen with good circulation and connectivity, you won’t have to worry about it being too cramped, as the crowd will naturally spill over to other areas of your home. Make Sure Your Kitchen Island Is Multifunctional

The open kitchen and living room space provide ample opportunity for entertaining.

As a defining feature in many modern kitchens, the island counter shouldn’t just be a surface for preparing food. When it’s party time, clear out the counter top and bring out some stools so that guests can sit around the island and enjoy their beers and snacks—or even a casual buffet meal. Shop Our Favorite Kitchen Island Stools

Add a Wet Bar

Shown here is the wet bar in Apartment G, designed by Takenouchi Webb.

The merry making isn't complete without refreshments, whether it's cocktails for the adults or homemade lemonade for the little ones. So, consider including a wet bar where guests can linger and chat. Because most wet bars are equipped with storage for glassware as well as a sink, you can wash glasses quicker, which will shorten the waiting time for beverages. It can also be used as a place to make some post-dinner espressos.

Shop Our Picks for Your Wet Bar

Go Discreet Where You Can

Integrated built-in refrigeration unit with smart-touch controls from Sub-Zero.

To create a more relaxed "living room" feel, keep your kitchen from looking too much like a place for cooking. Install discreet or streamlined cooktops, ranges, hoods, ovens, or "hidden" kitchen appliances like this built-in refrigerator with wood-finished doors from Sub-Zero. Install Smart Storage

Bulthaup kitchen tool cabinet.

Keep your kitchen clean, neat, and clutter-free with smart storage so that pots, pans, small appliances, and utensils are out of sight and out of mind. Bulthaup’s kitchen tool cabinets, which can be shut to hide all your kitchen essentials, help ensure that your kitchen isn't a mess when guests arrive.

Shop Our Favorite Kitchen Storage

Introduce Cool Backsplash or Bold Lighting

This dark and bold kitchen features Beat Pendants by Tom Dixon and a black-and-white tile backsplash by Popham Design.

Interesting pendant lamps and backsplashes with bright colors or bold patterns can add character to your kitchen, transforming it from a utilitarian space to an area for fun.

Shop Our Favorite Kitchen Pendant Lighting

Make Sure Your Kitchen Fits Seamlessly With the Rest of Your Home

