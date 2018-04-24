Kitchen Connoisseurs, Prepare to Fall in Love With Fisher & Paykel’s New California Showroom
New Zealand–based Fisher & Paykel built its new showroom with the goal of introducing the California design community to its enduring dedication to innovative design in the high-end kitchen industry.
"We’re trying to help designers create new experiences for their clients when they’re creating a new kitchen so they can break the traditional [work triangle] mold," explains Fisher & Paykel executive Laurence Mawhinney. With that in mind, the showroom offers visitors a unique, human experience where they can interact with various Fisher & Paykel appliances.
View the video below to get a glimpse of the gorgeous space.
To gain inspiration and understand the product’s full capabilities, guests can interact with them in a variety of ways. For example, they can enjoy a live kitchen experience with the executive chef, Chef Rob Wilson, who cooks on-site and educates guests about the products and their features. Watching the master at work and witnessing the intuitive and thoughtful design of the appliances, visitors can get a sense of how to integrate the pieces into their own chef-worthy kitchens. The space isn’t just a showroom—it becomes an experience center that helps you envision your home.
There’s also a "plan and choose" area that allows guests a hands-on, physical opportunity to work with their clients to create a model kitchen, using wooden blocks and graph paper to build a miniature space. It’s a playful, tactile, collaborative way for designers and homeowners to work together to lay out a personalized space. Every aspect of the showroom was built to celebrate design and encourage engagement.
Fisher & Paykel is devoted to innovation and collaboration in their designs, with a goal to make people’s lives easier. Here, in their third North American outpost, the brand shares its core design values—real, generous, human, curious—with visitors, creating a warm, human experience that demonstrates how expert craftsmanship, fine finishes, and technology can make all the difference.
