Kitchen Connoisseurs, Prepare to Fall in Love With Fisher & Paykel’s New California Showroom

New Zealand–based Fisher & Paykel built its new showroom with the goal of introducing the California design community to its enduring dedication to innovative design in the high-end kitchen industry.

"We’re trying to help designers create new experiences for their clients when they’re creating a new kitchen so they can break the traditional [work triangle] mold," explains Fisher & Paykel executive Laurence Mawhinney. With that in mind, the showroom offers visitors a unique, human experience where they can interact with various Fisher & Paykel appliances.

View the video below to get a glimpse of the gorgeous space.