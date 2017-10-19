Kansas City Architect Matthew Hufft Explores Buildings and Furniture at Dwell on Design NY
Dwell on Design New York, taking place at Skylight Clarkson Sq from Oct. 2-4, will feature three days of stimulating discussions with industry leaders. Architect Matthew Hufft of the Kansas City–based practice Hufft Projects will join us for a CEU-accredited session on "The Intersection of Architecture and Furniture Design" on Friday, October 2, at 1:30 p.m.
Matthew Hufft is the co-founder and creative director of Hufft Projects, a multifaceted design/build firm that was formed in 2005. In addition to numerous architectural commissions, the studio is known for its custom furniture fabrication. At Dwell on Design New York, we'll discuss what it's like to move between the scales of architecture and furniture, and how the two fields inform each other.
