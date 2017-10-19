Kansas City Architect Matthew Hufft Explores Buildings and Furniture at Dwell on Design NY

Dwell on Design New York, taking place at Skylight Clarkson Sq from Oct. 2-4, will feature three days of stimulating discussions with industry leaders. Architect Matthew Hufft of the Kansas City–based practice Hufft Projects will join us for a CEU-accredited session on "The Intersection of Architecture and Furniture Design" on Friday, October 2, at 1:30 p.m.

Hufft designed this modern update on a traditional farmhouse outside Springfield, Missouri, which appeared on the cover of Dwell's October 2012 issue. Photo Categories:

Matthew Hufft is the co-founder and creative director of Hufft Projects, a multifaceted design/build firm that was formed in 2005. In addition to numerous architectural commissions, the studio is known for its custom furniture fabrication. At Dwell on Design New York, we'll discuss what it's like to move between the scales of architecture and furniture, and how the two fields inform each other.

Hufft's own house in Kansas City, Missouri, is chock-full of custom built-ins and furnishings, like this blackened steel "fireplace wall." The house was featured in Dwell's April 2015 issue. Photo Categories:

The custom Matchbox bed, with steel legs and a leather headboard, is visible in the home's master bedroom. Photo Categories:

The Iota side tables are topped with black or white marble.