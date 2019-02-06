Jaime Hayon is Given the Keys to an Iconic Copenhagen Hotel

In 1958, Arne Jacobsen designed the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen—an emblem of midcentury Scandinavia.
Every detail from the structure (which was Denmark's first skyscraper) to the cutlery, furniture, and lighting was of Jacobsen's design. Over the years, the hotel changed ownership and most of the original interiors have been lost. To celebrate the reissue of the Drop chair, which was one piece Jacobsen specifically created for the hotel, furniture maker Fritz Hansen invited Spanish designer Jaime Hayon to renovate Room 506 in the manner of the iconic designer.
Hayon retained the room's original architecture to pay homage to Jacobsen's work and furnished the space with pieces he designed for Fritz Hansen, Danish textiles, and new lighting alongside decorative accents like paintings and ceramics. "As an artist and a furniture designer, I focus on the small elements rather than in the big space," he says. "If you're comfortable on your chair, and it feels good, that's a really good starting point to have a successful space. Then I focus on the rest of the room in terms of color, ambiance, and lighting."
Using a color palette inspired by the midcentury helped Hayon link his work to the past. "It's interesting to read history looking at the choice of color and the choice of elements in a space," he says. In the video below, Hayon gives a tour of the renovation.
"I designed the room the same way I think about my own house," Hayon says.
Hayon points out, "I always try to balance color in the spaces I design."