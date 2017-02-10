Islington Maisonette by Larissa Johnston Architects
Islington Maisonette by Larissa Johnston Architects

Leibal
Islington Maisonette is a minimal home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Larissa Johnston Architects.

The scheme reverses the location of accommodation to provide a large open plan living, kitchen and dining area on the lower floor. All of the existing internal partitions have been removed and the new supporting steel structure is concealed within the walls and floor to create a simple, uninterrupted space. The rear external wall at the lower level was completely removed allowing an extension to be seamlessly integrated into the main space. Glass sliding doors, which are the full width and height of the kitchen / dining space, open the extension up to the courtyard garden. A large roof light allows light to flood into the main space. A carefully crafted linear plywood ‘box’ has been inserted into the main space and has been shaped and carved to contain the kitchen, the stairs and a series of storage units and shelves. The plywood lined utility and wc, are located behind the kitchen and underneath the stairs. In order to allow the high ceiling soffit to run continuous throughout the main space, the half landing and upper flight of the stairs have been concealed within the volume of the ‘box’.


