Introducing Daily Fiction

PICK'N'CHOOSE FROM THE SHELVES! With more than 200 exquisite small designs for day-to-day use such as notebooks, gift wrapping, stickers, pencil sharpeners, scissors, various writing implements and much, much more, the Daily Fiction Collection, developed in collaboration with the renowned design agency Femmes Regionales, will light up your everyday life.

Daily Fiction, developed in collaboration with the renowned design agency Femmes Regionales, is like a candy shop for grownups. Powder blue shelves are filled with an enticing assortment of colors, patterns and materials that encourage creativity, play and creating the daily story that suits your personality.

We are telling our individual stories through fashion, music, food, art and interior design. Your Daily Fiction picks will take part in this story.

Combine your favourite pieces in a small selection for your office, your bedside table or your bag, and be ready to write down bright ideas whenever they pop into mind. Bring colorful notebooks, pens and stickers to the meeting and you will not go unnoticed through the day!



THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS Even the smallest details tell something about us. With Daily Fiction's 18 colors, mesmerizing terrazzo prints, sporty stripes and the contrasted blend of materials of dry over shiny, high-gloss over matte surfaces and moulded shapes over fabrics, it is up to you to define what suits your story. The classical and sharp colors can be used to create color-blocking and the metals add an eye-catching element. The say 'The devil is in the details' has been taken very seriously. As an extra beautiful detail, each product has been given its own tone of voice. For instance, you can get your hands on an eraser with the text 'Never forever' or felt pens with the title 'Make your marks'.

GET READY TO CREATE In summer 2016 Daily Fiction will be rolled out worldwide in selected stores in Antwerpen, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussel, Copenhagen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Helsinki, Hong Kong, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and more. From tomorrow you can find the collection in our flagship store in Copenhagen!All that is left to do is to create your Daily Fiction! Show us with the hashtag #mydailyfiction