Today is International Beer Day (for those 21 and up, of course). In honor of the sudsy, hoppy, all-around-good delight, I dug up a couple of stories by Dwell Kitchen editor Miyoko Ohtake. The first is on Beer Craft by William Bostwick and Jessi Rymill, which features easy-to-read recipes on how to brew your own beer along with little bits of history on the drink. "Most books are written for making five gallons at a time, which is a lot" Bostwick says. "Our book focuses on small, one-gallon batches you can easily make on your stove." The other slideshow features vintage beer can designs from Beer: A Genuine Collection of Cans by John Russo. Whether you're into porters, stouts, pilsners, or ales, Happy International Beer Day and Happy Reading.

Click here to view the slideshow on Beer: The Designs of Drinking.

Russo began collecting beer cans during the summer of fifth grade. By the time the first school bell of the fall was ringing, he'd racked up more than 300 cans and his father was bringing back more whenever he traveled for business. After years in boxes, Russo's wife encouraged him to proudly display them, at which time Becker finally became privy to their beauty. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Click here to view the slideshow on Beer Craft: A Guide to Homebrew.