Start Your Year With an Instant Kitchen Upgrade That’s Less Than $65

"Out with the old, in with the new"—or so the adage goes. This new year, say goodbye to your old, grimy water pitcher, and hello to beautiful filtration. With its striking minimalist design and understated elegance, LifeStraw offers up a water filter pitcher that you’ll actually want to display on your kitchen counter or dinner party spread. And starting at under $50, the sleek pitcher just might be the easiest kitchen upgrade you’ll make all year.



An unabashedly minimalist take on the water filter pitcher, the LifeStraw Home is influenced by modern Danish design principles to balance form and function.

With a design that considers aesthetics as well as ergonomics, the sleek, understated pitcher imbues a tactile handling experience for the user. Plus, the compact, streamlined footprint makes the pitcher easy to tuck away in your refrigerator—although you may not want to.

In an admittedly, shall we say, oversaturated water filter market, LifeStraw’s beautiful style sets it apart. Nixing the boxy, uninspired form of water pitchers past, LifeStraw Home makes a splash with its signature tapered body and gently balanced composition. Available in three sizes, two finishes, and multiple colorways, the award-winning design features hand-blown borosilicate glass with a carefully-contoured frame and handle. (The pitcher is also offered in lightweight, BPA-free plastic.) Whatever option calls to you, a coordinating silicone base can be added to prevent wear and slippage—and removed for easy cleaning and maintenance.

A modern assortment of fun filter colors—and silicone bases to match—include Stormy Blue (pictured above) and the new Wisteria—a soft, on-trend lavender.

In addition to removing bacteria and parasites, LifeStraw Home is the only filter pitcher that also eliminates microplastics, lead, PFAS ("forever chemicals"), and more than 30 common contaminants from tap water with its advanced dual filtration. The LifeStraw Activated Carbon + Ion Exchange Filter lasts 40 gallons or up to two months, and the Membrane Microfilter lasts 264 gallons or up to one year. Delivering superior taste through superior filtration (and rigorous testing), LifeStraw Home puts clean, safe, and refreshingly pure water at your fingertips.

LifeStraw Home’s dual filtration system removes harmful contaminants from tap water while leaving healthy essential minerals like magnesium and potassium intact. The Membrane Microfilter removes microplastics, bacteria, and parasites, while the Activated Carbon + Ion Exchange Filter removes lead, mercury, and other heavy metals—along with PFAS, pesticides, and herbicides.

Filtering out over 30 common contaminants—including chlorine and odors—it’s easy to enjoy better tasting water from a better looking pitcher.

And as a Certified B Corp and Climate Neutral certified brand, LifeStraw’s mission goes beyond the home. Striving to remove accessibility barriers and bring safe water to those who need it most, every LifeStraw purchase gives a child in need safe drinking water for a full year.

The ultra-chic Terrazzo base adds a personal touch to the brand’s signature white pitcher. With a design that’s as refreshing as a cool glass of water, LifeStraw Home is not only a high-performing filtration system—but an attractive accent piece for your modern home.

With LifeStraw Home, it’s easier than ever to enjoy better taste and better design—with a water pitcher that’s better for people and the planet. Shop the Look

LifeStraw Home 7-Cup Glass Pitcher LifeStraw The only water filter pitcher that removes bacteria and parasites, in addition to microplastics. Reduces lead, mercury, and chemicals including PFAS (“forever chemicals”), chlorine, herbicides, pesticides, dirt, sand, and cloudiness while improving taste. Shop