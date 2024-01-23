Start Your Year With an Instant Kitchen Upgrade That’s Less Than $65
"Out with the old, in with the new"—or so the adage goes. This new year, say goodbye to your old, grimy water pitcher, and hello to beautiful filtration. With its striking minimalist design and understated elegance, LifeStraw offers up a water filter pitcher that you’ll actually want to display on your kitchen counter or dinner party spread. And starting at under $50, the sleek pitcher just might be the easiest kitchen upgrade you’ll make all year.
In an admittedly, shall we say, oversaturated water filter market, LifeStraw’s beautiful style sets it apart. Nixing the boxy, uninspired form of water pitchers past, LifeStraw Home makes a splash with its signature tapered body and gently balanced composition. Available in three sizes, two finishes, and multiple colorways, the award-winning design features hand-blown borosilicate glass with a carefully-contoured frame and handle. (The pitcher is also offered in lightweight, BPA-free plastic.) Whatever option calls to you, a coordinating silicone base can be added to prevent wear and slippage—and removed for easy cleaning and maintenance.
In addition to removing bacteria and parasites, LifeStraw Home is the only filter pitcher that also eliminates microplastics, lead, PFAS ("forever chemicals"), and more than 30 common contaminants from tap water with its advanced dual filtration. The LifeStraw Activated Carbon + Ion Exchange Filter lasts 40 gallons or up to two months, and the Membrane Microfilter lasts 264 gallons or up to one year. Delivering superior taste through superior filtration (and rigorous testing), LifeStraw Home puts clean, safe, and refreshingly pure water at your fingertips.
And as a Certified B Corp and Climate Neutral certified brand, LifeStraw’s mission goes beyond the home. Striving to remove accessibility barriers and bring safe water to those who need it most, every LifeStraw purchase gives a child in need safe drinking water for a full year.
With LifeStraw Home, it’s easier than ever to enjoy better taste and better design—with a water pitcher that’s better for people and the planet.
