Inside Peter Fehrentz's Renovated Flat in Berlin

Until recently, Peter Fehrentz lived full-time in Hamburg, Germany. But he longed for a pied-à-terre in Berlin, a city he describes as "lively, complex, multicultural, and, for me, a source of inspiration." His brother and many friends lived there, and he frequently visited. Finally, in 2009, he took the plunge and purchased a flat in Schöneberg, an up-and-coming neighborhood in west Berlin known for its art galleries, cafes, and fashion boutiques.