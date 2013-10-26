SubscribeSign In
Inside Designer Peter Fehrentz’s Berlin Pied-à-TerreView 11 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Inside Designer Peter Fehrentz’s Berlin Pied-à-Terre

After a much-needed renovation, the multihyphenate creative’s 646-square-foot flat embraces a confident color palette and clever space-saving tricks.
Text by
Photos by
View 11 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2013 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Last Updated

Topics

RenovationsSmall SpacesEuropean HomesDwell Magazine