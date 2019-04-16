In a San Francisco Workshop, Kids Take on Carpentry with Mini Chisels and Saws
Dwell Magazine + Kids Rooms

In a San Francisco Workshop, Kids Take on Carpentry with Mini Chisels and Saws

Add to
Like
Share
By Deborah Bishop
A San Francisco woodworking studio for kids a both carpentry skills and an appreciation for design thinking.

There is something intensely gratifying about seeing a roomful of five-year-olds gently guiding Japanese pull saws through reclaimed redwood rather than stabbing at screens, and learning to distinguish between a dovetail and a box joint rather than how to achieve the next level of Angry Birds

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.