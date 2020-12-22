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A Minimalist, Wood-and-Glass Cabin Nestles Into a Patagonian ForestView 9 Photos
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A Minimalist, Wood-and-Glass Cabin Nestles Into a Patagonian Forest

The light-filled Impluvium Refuge embraces its remote setting in Southern Chile.
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Visitors to the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve in Panguipulli, Chile, are immediately struck by an overwhelming sense of beauty and calm. It’s situated in the Los Ríos region, where the terrain is strewn with glacial lakes, teeming with flora and fauna, and defined by the soaring Andes Mountains. Here, in an ancient forest, an off-grid cabin sits lightly upon the land.

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