If You Crave Bright, Light-Filled Spaces, This Midcentury Home For Sale Could Be the One

In fact, the Eichler Network noted that Sherman Park in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley was at the time, the "first large-scale tract of all-out contemporary design in the Los Angeles area." Lucky for anyone hunting for an updated midcentury gem, one of his Sherman Oaks creations from 1954 is now on the market and is asking $1,485,000.

At the Matson Residence, a side yard allows the current homeowners’ daughter to play outside without them having to worry about the pool.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,855-square-foot Matson Residence sits on a surprisingly flat lot on the hillside and looks out to impressive views of the valley. Though the detailed history of the house is unknown, it’s certain that it’s lived through three sets of owners—each of which have implemented their own renovations while respecting the original midcentury architecture. Thanks to its open, spacious floor plan, high beamed ceilings, and extensive panels of glass, it stands out as a great family home that’s built for an indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

