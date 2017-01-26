If You Crave Bright, Light-Filled Spaces, This Midcentury Home For Sale Could Be the One
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

If You Crave Bright, Light-Filled Spaces, This Midcentury Home For Sale Could Be the One

By Paige Alexus
Architect Edward Fickett has often been referred to as the “miracle man” who was responsible for designing an estimated 50,000 modern tract homes in America during the midcentury period.

In fact, the Eichler Network noted that Sherman Park in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley was at the time, the "first large-scale tract of all-out contemporary design in the Los Angeles area." Lucky for anyone hunting for an updated midcentury gem, one of his Sherman Oaks creations from 1954 is now on the market and is asking $1,485,000.  

At the Matson Residence, a side yard allows the current homeowners' daughter to play outside without them having to worry about the pool.

At the Matson Residence, a side yard allows the current homeowners’ daughter to play outside without them having to worry about the pool.  

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,855-square-foot Matson Residence sits on a surprisingly flat lot on the hillside and looks out to impressive views of the valley. Though the detailed history of the house is unknown, it’s certain that it’s lived through three sets of owners—each of which have implemented their own renovations while respecting the original midcentury architecture. Thanks to its open, spacious floor plan, high beamed ceilings, and extensive panels of glass, it stands out as a great family home that’s built for an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. 

Continue reading to see the rest of this property that’s sure to go quickly—and read more about it through the listing on Nook Real Estate.  

Listing agent Elias Tebache points out that the most special element of the house is the abundance of light that streams in. "Along with the high ceilings, its natural light creates such a warm feeling with great energy," he says.

Listing agent Elias Tebache points out that the most special element of the house is the abundance of light that streams in. "Along with the high ceilings, its natural light creates such a warm feeling with great energy," he says. 

Though the main bones have been kept intact, one of the past owners installed slate flooring in the entryway, hallway, and dining area (shown here)—which leads into the lengthy kitchen.

Though the main bones have been kept intact, one of the past owners installed slate flooring in the entryway, hallway, and dining area (shown here)—which leads into the lengthy kitchen. 

While the kitchen was updated with new surfaces and appliances, its original wood flooring has been kept intact.

While the kitchen was updated with new surfaces and appliances, its original wood flooring has been kept intact.

Similar to other Fickett homes—which the neighborhood is filled with—it includes original paneling throughout the home and brickwork that's been painted white.

Similar to other Fickett homes—which the neighborhood is filled with—it includes original paneling throughout the home and brickwork that’s been painted white. 

A corner of the open living space looks out to the outdoor living areas through extensive glass, original skylights, and an angular clerestory design—all of which invite natural light in.

A corner of the open living space looks out to the outdoor living areas through extensive glass, original skylights, and an angular clerestory design—all of which invite natural light in.

A past renovation included installing carpets into the bedrooms, which have been left clean and simple.

A past renovation included installing carpets into the bedrooms, which have been left clean and simple.

The bedroom that the current family turned into their daughter's room has one original brick wall and looks out to views of the pool.

The bedroom that the current family turned into their daughter’s room has one original brick wall and looks out to views of the pool. 


One of the past homeowners installed a large amount of solar panels on the roof of the house, which are fully paid off—so much that they actually generate more electricity than the house uses each month. The remaining funds don't go to waste, but are dropped into a city account that the next homeowner can pull from when desired.

One of the past homeowners installed a large amount of solar panels on the roof of the house, which are fully paid off—so much that they actually generate more electricity than the house uses each month. The remaining funds don’t go to waste, but are dropped into a city account that the next homeowner can pull from when desired. 

For the full tour of the house, watch this video!