ICFF 2010: Design Ride Manhattan

After spending the better part of Sunday on the floor of the Javits center, at five pm, I joined a motley (but stylish) crew for the launch of Public Bikes. Organized by former Design Within Reach CEO Rob Forbes, the ride offered Manhattanites their first chance to take delivery of a brand-new Public bike.
To launch his new company Public Bikes, Rob Forbes organized a "Design Ride" from the Javits Center (in the background) to SoHo. Rob was inspired to start Public after absorbing the city bike culture of Europe.
Moroso's Ben Watson was one of the first Public customers. Here he takes delivery of a baby blue Public D.
Bikes of all shapes and sizes showed up to join the ride.
Back on the floor of the ICFF, PUBLIC bikes made cameos in a select number of booths. Here's a white Public D with a rear bicycle rack. The frame is a classic "double diamond."
My pal Heather Wagner, a Dwell contributor and wife of Readymade editor-in-chief Andrew Wagner, came along to pick her husband's bike.
After all the new bikes had found their owners we were off!
Just after turning onto 34th street, Heather and I traded bikes (I had a sweet rental Panasonic bike from The Hub Station). The rest of the ride was smooth sailing on this new Public D.
We cruised along the Hudson river on the West Side Highway bike path.
Then we headed south on Christopher street. New York motorists are learning to stay out of the bike lanes, but the cabbies could still use some training.
Finally we reached Spring street and headed into SoHo. Outdoor diners and drinkers were amused by the fleet of about 100 cyclists along for the Design Ride.
Outside the Tretorn store, new Public Bikes got the valet treatment.
If only all bike rides ended with a free glass of wine! The Tretorn shop was happy to host all of us riders and we were happy to celebrate a successful ride.