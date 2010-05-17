ICFF 2010: Design Ride Manhattan

We sent our fearless leader, editor-in-chief Sam Grawe, around the world this year, from Milan to New York to Los Angeles to London hitting up all the top design shows. While in New York for ICFF, Sam joined former Design Within Reach CEO Rob Forbes and pal Heather Wagner (wife of Readymade editor-in-chief Andrew Wagner) for a bike around the city for the launch of Forbe's new company Public Bikes. Check out their ride.