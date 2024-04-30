Now’s the Perfect Time to Do a Temperature Check on Your HVAC

With its mild temperatures, spring is the perfect season to ensure your HVAC is running seamlessly—right before scorching summer days put it to the ultimate test. With a few simple pointers, it’s less daunting than you might think to double-check your HVAC is in top form now for whatever mother nature has in store in the coming months.



When selecting an HVAC system, consider the volume of space you’ll need to heat and cool—along with the number of windows, insulation levels, and the external climate unique to your home.

Ensuring a comfortable environment for your family and loved ones, your HVAC just might be your home’s most indispensable system. If you’re considering a new HVAC unit, it’s important to take into account factors like your home’s square footage, insulation levels, and number of windows and doors. There Is No "One Size Fits All" Wondering what size HVAC system is right for your home? Before you splurge on a supersized furnace, consider that bigger may not be better. A furnace that is too large may consume more energy overall, cycling on and off more frequently and causing unnecessary wear on the unit. On the flip side, if a furnace is too small, not only will it struggle to keep your home warm and toasty, but it will likely lead to higher energy bills as it works overtime to banish the chill from your home’s rooms.

An efficient HVAC system is a smart investment in the long-term comfort of your home, helping your space feel cozy and pleasant year-round. Getting in the habit of replacing your furnace filters is a simple step to help you steer clear of future repairs for your home’s system. How often you change your furnace filter depends on what type of HVAC unit you have, but a good rule of thumb is every three to four months.

Stay Ahead of the Game After installation, and with a little maintenance and TLC, your HVAC system will repay you with a blissfully comfortable home environment for years to come. To best care for your home’s HVAC, swap out your furnace filters on a regular basis—every three to four months is recommended—to improve air quality and maintain good airflow. When it comes to maintenance and upkeep, the best advice is to be proactive. Instead of waiting for a problem to pop up, monitor your unit regularly, paying special attention to unusual odors or noises.

Noises you might hear from your HVAC can vary, from soft clicking to loud rattling and banging. To discern the innocent from the concerning, it’s best to seek a comprehensive diagnosis from a trained professional like PSE&G WorryFree’s expert technicians.

At home, comfort and peace of mind are paramount to the enjoyment of your living environment—with your HVAC running smoothly, a serene and cozy home life is easy to prioritize and effortless to maintain.

Listen Up Unusual noises—from buzzing or humming to squealing and screeching—may be harmless but may require professional assessment for accurate diagnosis. While some sounds are completely normal, others may point to underlying issues which could necessitate repair—or even replacement—of your HVAC system.

Whether working, relaxing, entertaining, or recharging, enjoying an optimal room temperature and top-tier air quality can help make your home as comfortable as possible for all the activities of your daily life.

The right heating and cooling systems can make a world of difference in your home’s comfort—and a small amount of regular upkeep can help these systems run smoothly all year long.