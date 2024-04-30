Now’s the Perfect Time to Do a Temperature Check on Your HVAC
With its mild temperatures, spring is the perfect season to ensure your HVAC is running seamlessly—right before scorching summer days put it to the ultimate test. With a few simple pointers, it’s less daunting than you might think to double-check your HVAC is in top form now for whatever mother nature has in store in the coming months.
Ensuring a comfortable environment for your family and loved ones, your HVAC just might be your home’s most indispensable system. If you’re considering a new HVAC unit, it’s important to take into account factors like your home’s square footage, insulation levels, and number of windows and doors.
There Is No "One Size Fits All"
Wondering what size HVAC system is right for your home? Before you splurge on a supersized furnace, consider that bigger may not be better. A furnace that is too large may consume more energy overall, cycling on and off more frequently and causing unnecessary wear on the unit. On the flip side, if a furnace is too small, not only will it struggle to keep your home warm and toasty, but it will likely lead to higher energy bills as it works overtime to banish the chill from your home’s rooms.
Stay Ahead of the Game
After installation, and with a little maintenance and TLC, your HVAC system will repay you with a blissfully comfortable home environment for years to come. To best care for your home’s HVAC, swap out your furnace filters on a regular basis—every three to four months is recommended—to improve air quality and maintain good airflow. When it comes to maintenance and upkeep, the best advice is to be proactive. Instead of waiting for a problem to pop up, monitor your unit regularly, paying special attention to unusual odors or noises.
Listen Up
Unusual noises—from buzzing or humming to squealing and screeching—may be harmless but may require professional assessment for accurate diagnosis. While some sounds are completely normal, others may point to underlying issues which could necessitate repair—or even replacement—of your HVAC system.
When your properly maintained HVAC system is operating at peak performance, hassle-free comfort is at your fingertips through every season. Keeping this simple checklist top-of-mind makes it easy to put your HVAC on autopilot—letting you effortlessly enjoy the simple pleasures of home life with family and friends in worry-free comfort.
