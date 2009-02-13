Huge Warehouse Sale at Kartell

It may have been a little while since you've thought of splurging on something special. If you've been saving up to buy a signature seat for your living space, though, now might be just the right time to treat yourself, as Kartell is offering significant savings this weekend at a warehouse sale at all US flagship stores February 14-22.

With discounts ranging from 30%-70%, you can pick up floor samples, discontinued items, or overstock for a fraction of the original price. Check out some of the sample products on offer: Mademoiselle Chair by Philippe Starck for Kartell in Burnt Tones Velvey fabric, by Rosita Missoni for Missoni. Maui Chair by Vico Magistretti for Kartell in fuchsia. Kartell Pop Chair, designed by Piero Lissoni with Carlo Tamborini. Louis Ghost Chair by Philippe Starck from Kartell And here's the info for the Flag locations: Boston

10 Saint James Avenue

Hours: Monday – Saturday / 10am - 6pm



Los Angeles

3975 Landmark Street, Culver City (Special Sale Location)

Hours: Monday – Friday / 9am - 5pm



Miami

155 NE 40th Street

Hours: Monday – Saturday / 11am - 7pm



New York

45 Greene Street (Special Sale Location)

Hours: Monday – Saturday / 11am - 7pm, Sunday / 12pm - 6pm



San Francisco

501 Pacific Avenue

Hours: Monday – Saturday / 10am - 6pm, Closed Sunday Some additional details: No sale on new merchandise. Phone orders will be allowed on factory packaged discontinued items and overstock only; no phone orders on floor samples. All sales final.