Huge Warehouse Sale at Kartell
With discounts ranging from 30%-70%, you can pick up floor samples, discontinued items, or overstock for a fraction of the original price.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Check out some of the sample products on offer:
And here's the info for the Flag locations:
Boston
10 Saint James Avenue
Hours: Monday – Saturday / 10am - 6pm
Los Angeles
3975 Landmark Street, Culver City (Special Sale Location)
Hours: Monday – Friday / 9am - 5pm
Miami
155 NE 40th Street
Hours: Monday – Saturday / 11am - 7pm
New York
45 Greene Street (Special Sale Location)
Hours: Monday – Saturday / 11am - 7pm, Sunday / 12pm - 6pm
San Francisco
501 Pacific Avenue
Hours: Monday – Saturday / 10am - 6pm, Closed Sunday
Some additional details:
No sale on new merchandise. Phone orders will be allowed on factory packaged discontinued items and overstock only; no phone orders on floor samples. All sales final.