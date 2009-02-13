Huge Warehouse Sale at Kartell
View Photos

Huge Warehouse Sale at Kartell

Add to
Like
Share
By Jordan Kushins
It may have been a little while since you've thought of splurging on something special. If you've been saving up to buy a signature seat for your living space, though, now might be just the right time to treat yourself, as Kartell is offering significant savings this weekend at a warehouse sale at all US flagship stores February 14-22.

With discounts ranging from 30%-70%, you can pick up floor samples, discontinued items, or overstock for a fraction of the original price.

Huge Warehouse Sale at Kartell - Photo 1 of 5 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Check out some of the sample products on offer:

Huge Warehouse Sale at Kartell - Photo 2 of 5 -

Mademoiselle Chair by Philippe Starck for Kartell in Burnt Tones Velvey fabric, by Rosita Missoni for Missoni.

Huge Warehouse Sale at Kartell - Photo 3 of 5 -

Maui Chair by Vico Magistretti for Kartell in fuchsia.

Huge Warehouse Sale at Kartell - Photo 4 of 5 -

Kartell Pop Chair, designed by Piero Lissoni with Carlo Tamborini.

Huge Warehouse Sale at Kartell - Photo 5 of 5 -

Louis Ghost Chair by Philippe Starck from Kartell

And here's the info for the Flag locations:

Boston
10 Saint James Avenue
Hours: Monday – Saturday / 10am - 6pm

Los Angeles
3975 Landmark Street, Culver City (Special Sale Location)
Hours: Monday – Friday / 9am - 5pm

Miami
155 NE 40th Street
Hours: Monday – Saturday / 11am - 7pm

New York
45 Greene Street (Special Sale Location)
Hours: Monday – Saturday / 11am - 7pm, Sunday / 12pm - 6pm

San Francisco
501 Pacific Avenue
Hours: Monday – Saturday / 10am - 6pm, Closed Sunday

Some additional details:

No sale on new merchandise. Phone orders will be allowed on factory packaged discontinued items and overstock only; no phone orders on floor samples. All sales final.