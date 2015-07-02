How to Renovate Your Kitchen Cabinets

You can make a huge difference to the look of your kitchen with just some simple renovations to the cabinets. By repainting doors and updating the handles, you’ll refresh the heart of your home without the need for a full redesign.

Using medium-grade sandpaper, sand down the front and edges of wooden, painted, or varnished doors or drawer fronts with power sander (2A) or sanding block (2B).

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

By repainting doors and updating the handles, you’ll refresh the heart of your home without the need for a full redesign.

Before you get started, check out custom cabinet ideas from the Dwell archive.

STEEL TAPE MEASURE

DROP CLOTH, NEWSPAPER, OR OLD CLOTHS

RESPIRATOR OR DUST MASK

SAFETY GOGGLES OR GLASSES

FINE- AND MEDIUM-GRADE SANDPAPER

SOFT CLOTH

PAINTBRUSH

PRIMER

PAINT

NEW DOOR HANDLES, HINGES, AND HARDWARE, AS DESIRED

TOOL UP:

POWER SANDER

TOOL DOWN:

SANDING BLOCK

Getting Started

If you find it easier, use a screwdriver to remove your cabinet doors, drawer fronts, hinges and handles, and move them to your work space.

If you are replacing handles, take your old ones with you to the hardware store to ensure that you choose something with the same-size fittings. Remember to note down how many you’ll need.

Also, if any of the handles were held on by more than one screw, note the distance between the two screws, since you will need to find replacement handles with the same distance between them. Otherwise, be prepared to fill and drill new holes.

It’s a good idea to buy one sample first to check the fit before investing in a full set.

What to do

1. Lay down a drop cloth, newspaper, or old cloths to protect your floor.

2. Put on your respirator/dust mask and protective goggles or glasses.

3. Using medium-grade sandpaper, sand down the front and edges of wooden, painted, or varnished doors or drawer fronts with power sander (­A)‑ or sanding block ­(B)‑. No sanding or priming is needed for melamine doors, but you do need to use the right paint. Wipe off dust and give the doors a good clean.

4. Paint on a coat of primer, leave it to dry, and apply another coat.

5. When dry, rub down surfaces with fine-grade sandpaper. Wipe off any dust.

6. Apply the first coat of paint and leave it to dry overnight. Repeat with another coat of paint for a more durable finish. See also Paint Interior Woodwork. Replace any old handles with new ones, if desired.

7. Replace doors and drawer fronts using a screwdriver to tighten the hinges.

How to Nail It!

• If you have a number of cabinet doors to remove, label them on the back so that you can easily find the right place for the right door when you have finished.

• If your cabinet doors and drawer fronts do not completely cover the front of the cabinets, you can prepare and paint those surfaces in the same way. A good time to do this is while the cabinet doors are drying.

• To save time, buy a combined undercoat and primer and eliminate one of the stages.

Excerpted from DIY Home Repairs: 100 Fix-It Yourself Projects Copyright © 2014 Sarah Beeny and published by Quadrille Publishing Limited / F+W Media, Inc. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved. Design and layout © 2014 Quadrille Publishing Limited.