How to Get the New Sustain MiniHome
Toronto-based Sustain Design Studio, creator of the much-touted MiniHome, is teaming up with Dwell for a series of workshops in Los Angeles and San Francisco that will give you the low-down on living like a modern nomad.
Sustain's Trevor McIvor and Andy Thomson will be coming to both events to talk about their new 12WIDE MiniHome. While events are intended to provide information to prospective home buyers, anyone is welcome to come for a stimulating discussion of prefab architecture and the future of sustainable community design (Sustain has been developing dedicated ecological trailer parks for communities of MiniHome residents). And if you come simply as a curious prefab enthusiast, you may leave a buyer, because Sustain is offering a 25% discount to the first California customer to purchase a 12x34 model, which will be on show at Dwell on Design.
If you are in California (or like to spend some of your time here), don't miss the chance to talk with Trevor and Andy about their vision for a sustainable future and learn about getting a MiniHome of your own.
San Francisco Session and Venue Information:
Date: Tuesday, April 7th, 2009, 6:30pm to 9pm
Location: Anshen+Allen Architects. 901 Market St. San Francisco, CA 94103
*Participating architects will be eligible for AIA continuing education credits. The San Francisco event will take place on Tuesday, April 7, from 6:30-9pm California workshops
Los Angeles Session and Venue Information:
Date: Wednesday, April 8th, 2009. 6.30pm to 9pm
Location: SPF: a Gallery, 8609 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232