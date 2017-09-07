How to Furnish a Small-Space Bedroom

Modern living often requires that one room fulfill multiple needs. Bedrooms, for example, frequently must function not only as spaces for sleep, but also for work, lounging, and relaxation. When challenged with a small space, it is perhaps most critical to select furnishings that, in addition to being aesthetically pleasing, provide maximum function where it counts. With these thoughtfully-crafted pieces from Room & Board, creating a comfortable and livable bedroom with limited space is effortless.

Alden Bench

The Alden bench, in ash veneer, does double duty as both seating and storage. Two drawers with sleek steel drawer pulls provide generous storage space, while optional cushions give the piece added versatility for use as seating.



2. Copenhagen Office Cabinet

Shown in warm walnut veneer, the Copenhagen office cabinet provides practical storage, while also featuring a pull-out work surface that can retract when not in use for space-saving efficiency. Used alone, or paired next to matching Copenhagen Dresser, the natural steel base and notched mitered corners give the piece a timeless, well-crafted appeal.

3. Alta Wall Shelf

In a small bedroom, limited bedside space can often prove challenging. The Alta wall shelf, at only six inches high, can be used as a sleek floating nightstand for bedside essentials. A cut-out opening at the back of the bottom shelf facilitates effortless accessibility for electronic device charging.



4. Marlo Bed with Storage Drawer

The elegant Marlo storage bed, available in an assortment of upholstered fabrics, boasts a hidden under-bed storage drawer for added functionality. Resting on a slatted base, the need for a box spring or foundation is eliminated.

5. Chronicle Wall Sconce

When space is tight, wall-mounted lighting can help free up precious floor space. The Chronicle wall sconce, with compact articulating lamp head and rotating swing arm, provides focused light with mid-century styling.



6. Hudson Mirror

A strategically placed mirror can help reflect light in a small room, making the space feel brighter and larger. The handcrafted Hudson mirror features a solid ash frame with mitered corners, creating a low-profile silhouette that beautifully accents any bedroom.



7. Dahl Bookcase

In a compact bedroom or small apartment, Dahl bookcases can be grouped together to create a graphic and functional room divider. Inspired by Scandinavian design, the solid ash and veneer bookcase adds architectural, modern storage to space-challenged bedrooms.

8. Aria Round Table