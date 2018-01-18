A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney

Queens Park House is located in a heritage conservation area in Sydney 's East, situated on a tree-lined street in a row of houses with similar facades. Even though the existing house did not have heritage status, Madeleine Blanchfield Architects sought to respect the larger context, which presented an interesting renovation dilemma. Per their website, "The challenge lay in concealing a large and contemporary two-story home behind part of a single-story federation frontage."

Their solution was inspired by the small cottage's roofline. "To respect the existing building, we adopted a folded roof form derived from the angles of the existing slate roof," say the architects. Doing so obscures the addition from the street, and has the added benefit of creating "a dramatic folded stair void" inside.

Now, faceted interior walls complement a simple oak staircase, and the stairwell connects the new addition to the remaining rooms of the old house.

