A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney
View Photos
Renovations + Australian Homes

A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney

Add to
Like
Share
By Melissa Dalton / Published by Dwell
Taking cues from the original home, Madeleine Blanchfield Architects creates a seamless transition from old to new—and the result was shortlisted for the 2017 AIA Awards.

Queens Park House is located in a heritage conservation area in Sydney's East, situated on a tree-lined street in a row of houses with similar facades. Even though the existing house did not have heritage status, Madeleine Blanchfield Architects sought to respect the larger context, which presented an interesting renovation dilemma. Per their website, "The challenge lay in concealing a large and contemporary two-story home behind part of a single-story federation frontage." 

A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 1 of 12 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Renovations Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 2 of 12 -
Photo Categories:

Their solution was inspired by the small cottage's roofline. "To respect the existing building, we adopted a folded roof form derived from the angles of the existing slate roof," say the architects. Doing so obscures the addition from the street, and has the added benefit of creating "a dramatic folded stair void" inside. 

Now, faceted interior walls complement a simple oak staircase, and the stairwell connects the new addition to the remaining rooms of the old house.

A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 3 of 12 -
Photo Categories:
A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 4 of 12 -
A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 5 of 12 -

That contemporary approach was continued in the airy main living spaces. There, Belmondo gray marble floors are offset by black-framed glazing and a wall of kitchen cupboards fronted with New Age Veneer in Navurban Ravenswood finish. A Carrara marble counter, backsplash, and integrated shelf temper the dark cabinetry, as does the custom oak island.

A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 6 of 12 -
A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 7 of 12 -

The architects further maintained consistency by continuing the kitchen wall treatment and flooring outside, and by repeating the oak and marble accents in other rooms.  

A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 8 of 12 -
A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 9 of 12 -
A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 10 of 12 -
A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 11 of 12 -


A Sleek, Two-Story Addition Hides Behind a Traditional Cottage in Sydney - Photo 12 of 12 -


Project Credits:

Architecture: Madeleine Blanchfield Architects

Builder: Milestone Building

Structural Engineer: United Consulting Engineers

Lighting Design: Madeleine Blanchfield Architects

Interior Design: Madeleine Blanchfield Architects

Cabinetry Design and Installation: Homestyle Kitchens