How One Aspen House Lives Up to LEED
How One Aspen House Lives Up to LEED

By Allie Weiss / Photos by Brent Moss
Smart technology helps a house in Aspen, Colorado, stay on its sustainable course.

The Aspen residence of architects Sarah Broughton and John Rowland aims to leave the pristine local landscape intact. "Every drop of water that lands on the property finds its way to the bocce ball court, which is our storm-water filtration system," Rowland says. "By the time it leaves, and heads to the aquifer, it’s as pure as it can get."

